It seems like books have taken a backseat in a world where many kids are consumed with video games and social media.
Hamilton County School leaders are hoping to encourage reading with a Family Literacy Festival on Saturday.
Family and Community Engagement Coordinator Kate Skonberg said it's an opportunity for parents to learn more about how they can improve their student's literacy skills.
"We know that parents are the first and best teachers for our students so family engagement is one of our key priorities and we really want to equip parents with the resources and information that they need to help their students be successful," Skonberg said.
She said parents will be able to engage with educators on ways to help their children.
These types of events are crucial for Sarah Payne, the literacy professional development specialist for Hamilton County Schools.
"Literacy is vital to a child's education no matter what grade they are in," Payne said.
She said it's important for students to achieve literacy proficiency by the third grade.
"We really want kids and parents to engage in some sort of literacy every single day not necessarily a number of minutes but whatever you know they feel comfortable doing and what the child is comfortable reading," Payne said.
Games and activities will be available for kids during Saturday's festival.
The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northgate Mall.