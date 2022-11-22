Administrators with Hamilton County Schools are planning to hold a meeting to respond to parents' concerns over safety issues at East Hamilton Middle School.
The meeting is being held to not only hear concerns from parents but also school staff.
Parents have posted their concerns about students who they say repeatedly injure other students and teachers.
Central office administrators say they can't comment on specifics when it comes to student disciplinary actions but encourage parents to show and be heard.
The meeting will be Thursday, December 1, at 6:30pm at East Hamilton Middle School.
