Hamilton County Schools seeks input from the community on the future vision of HCS

The Hamilton County School officials are inviting students, staff, families, community members, business leaders, and elected officials to share in developing a vision for the future of Hamilton County Schools.
The school system says the next strategic plan will be most impactful if it is shaped by our students, families, educators, and community partners.
HCS says there are many ways to share feedback about its next strategic plan.
Community members can provide their thoughts and ideas about the future vision for HCS using the Strategic Planning Community Survey - linked below.
You can register for an input session here: