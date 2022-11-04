Students and staff at Center for Creative Arts are expected to return back to the classroom on Monday.
The school went remote Thursday and Friday due to a high amount of flu cases.
Shannon Moody with Hamilton County Schools said the district is operating under a new state law that allows schools to use two virtual days for sickness or inclement weather.
Moody said under the new law each school in the district gets two days each semester.
Center for Creative Arts was forced to use the two days when flu cases started to rise on Monday.
“When it came to Wednesday, we saw about 35-percent of students were absent and we knew that the flu had been going around that school. We were able to allow the school to go virtual learning for Thursday and Friday to be able to bump that up against the weekend,” Moody said.
If a school needs more time, they will have to use their stockpile days, which is built into the district's school calendar.
As long as the stockpile days have not exceeded the days allotted, students won't have to make up days.
“If you are not feeling well stay home and allow yourself to get well. We do encourage students to across any illness to stay hoe if you are not feeling well,” Moody said.
Outside of the high amount of flu cases at CCA, Moody expressed that there is nothing to worry about with other schools in the district.
“Situations change all of the time, but as we are monitoring the data, we don't see another trend like we say at CCA currently. We do see an uptick in flu in our schools, mirroring what we see in our community. We don't see another school at such a level that we see at CCA this week that would warrant full virtual days in our schools,” Moody said.
While the Holiday season only weeks away, Moody wants everyone to do what they can to stay healthy.
“From a school perspective we absolutely want to see students enjoying time with their families, enjoying the holidays and breaks. We do encourage our students to keep up with happening locally in our community and with health trends and to follow any advice that may be coming from our local health department around how to stay well over breaks or the holiday season as we see flu uptick throughout our community,” Moody added.