The Tennessee Department of Education has released student proficiency and growth data for Hamilton County Schools during the 2021-22 school year.
According to data released by HCS, students improved proficiency rates in English Language Arts, math and social studies.
However, students’ overall performance in science dropped to 40.2% from 41.6% during the previous school year.
Hamilton County Schools received a composite score of one, which means students did not grow as quickly as students in other school districts.
Here are the full results shared by Hamilton County Schools: