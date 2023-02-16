In a release Wednesday, Hamilton County Schools announced they are recruiting applicants for approximately 250 new student-serving positions for the start of the '23-'24 school year.
Following the release of the Opportunity 2030 strategic plan, HCS is investing approximately $25 million in its next budget to support students.
According to HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson, the new positions are a response to stakeholders' input over the past year.
"We were told students need more wellness supports and that teachers and schools need more support and flexibility for addressing student behavior. The key to being effective in our efforts is hiring the right high-quality individuals to fill the new positions," said Robertson.
Individuals interested in being candidates for these positions can learn more and speak with HR and Hiring Managers at the following upcoming events:
- Social Emotional Learning Recruitment (School Social Workers, School Counseling and SEAD Coaches): February 21 from 5 –7 pm; Register Here
- Exceptional Education Teacher Recruitment: February 27 from 5 –7 pm; Register Here
- English as a Second Language Recruitment Event; March 7 from 5 –7 pm; Register Here
- Secondary Teachers (In Person); March 18 from 9 am – 1 pm; Register Here
- Elementary Teachers (In Person); March 25 from 9 am – 1 pm; Register Here
For additional information, please visit the HCS Careers website at https://careers.hcde.org/.