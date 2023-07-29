Getting ready for back to school is perfect for some fresh haircuts, maybe speedy new sneakers.
Well Hamilton County Schools are doing something similar… for their buildings.
'Better Together Day' has brought 500 volunteers working together at 30 different Hamilton County Schools, making sure they are ready for that first day back to school.
"So we've got some folks pressure washing the side walks leading up to the school, so they're doing some weeding and things like that that haven't been addressed in quite some time, so it's going to look really pretty when kids come back," said Steve Doremus, Communications Officer for HCS.
Steve Doremus says Rivermont Elementary is just one of the many schools receiving a face lift during their 'Better Together Day'.
"We're trying to engage everybody, the more people see and engage with their local schools, we feel the more supportive they are of what's going on public education," said Doremus.
You would think they are professional landscapers, but it's local business owners, parents, and just some kind members of the community working outside. And when its got too hot, they had projects inside to complete as well.
"It's so important to have pride in your school, we try to instill that in the kids all the time," said Laura Sport, Instructional Coach for Rivermont Elementary.
Laura Sport says they hope that all their hard work will translate to the students and encourage them to maintain their campus for the year.
"When they come on the first day, parents come and kids come and they see how nice and beautiful and clean and welcoming it looks, they can have that pride," said Sport.
Doremus says Saturdays efforts are a great way to start the school year and will set the tone for their upcoming school projects.
"Make sure that all of our campuses are inviting and welcoming so that everyone feels like its great place to be when we open the doors for the first day of school," said Doremus.