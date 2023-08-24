A Hamilton County Schools official says that HCS high school football home games will be moved back to 8:00pm on Friday.
This change comes from the forecasted heat issues continuing in the area.
Chattanooga
Fair
H 98°
L 74°
80°
Altamont
Sunny
H 98°
L 72°
83°
Athens
Fair
H 95°
L 72°
80°
Benton
Fair
H 98°
L 74°
82°
Chatsworth
Fair
H 98°
L 74°
82°
Dalton
Partly Cloudy
H 97°
L 72°
82°
Dayton
Sunny
H 91°
L 68°
77°
Dunlap
Fair
H 98°
L 74°
82°
Murphy
Fair
H 95°
L 72°
80°
Pikeville
Sunny
H 91°
L 68°
77°
Summerville
Partly Cloudy
H 99°
L 73°
82°
Ringgold
Fair
H 98°
L 74°
82°
Trenton
Fair
H 98°
L 74°
82°
