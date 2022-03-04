Hamilton County Schools is hosting a family literacy festival this weekend.
It's an opportunity for parents to learn more about how they can improve their student's reading skills.
Kids will be able to play games and activities while parents sit down with staff members.
Officials say it's important for students to achieve literacy proficiency by third grade.
The school's Family and Community Engagement Coordinator Kate Skonberg says, "We know that parents are the first and best teachers for our students, so family engagement is one of our key priorities and we really want to equip parents with the resources and information that they need to help their students be successful."
Saturday's 'Family Literacy Festival' will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Northgate Mall.