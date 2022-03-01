Hamilton County Schools hold community budget meeting
Tuesday afternoon, the Hamilton County Schools will hold a community budget meeting to gather input from the public.
The meeting will be held over Zoom, and you will need to pre-register before the 4:30pm meeting.
Hamilton County Schools says that the meeting is an opportunity for students to share feedback for the 2022-23 school year.
