The Chattanooga nonprofit Bible in the Schools has announced the delivery of nearly $2.3 million to Hamilton County Schools to fund a countywide elective Bible education program.
Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Justin Robertson received the check during a July 27 ceremony at the Hamilton County Schools central office.
The elective Bible program offers students an opportunity to engage with the Bible in an academic setting, the nonprofit said in a news release. The program emphasizes critical thinking skills and encourages students to explore the historical, literary, and cultural aspects of the Bible, fostering a deeper understanding of its influence on society, the news release said.
