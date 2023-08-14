Monday, the Hamilton County Schools released details on the system's 2023-2024 school year policy for free and reduced-price meals for students who are unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
Students are eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals:
- All children in households receiving benefits from TN SNAP or Families
- First (TANF), are eligible for free meals.
- Foster children that are under the legal responsibility of a foster care
- agency or court are eligible for free meals.
- Children participating in their school’s Head Start program are eligible
- for free meals.
- Children who meet the definition of homeless, runaway, or migrant are
- eligible for free meals.
- Children may receive free or reduced-price meals if a household’s
- income is within the limits on the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines.
These children may qualify for free or reduced-price meals if the household income falls at or below the limits on the chart below.
FEDERAL ELIGIBILITY INCOME CHART for School Year 2023-2024
FREE MEAL GUIDELINES (130%)
Household Size
Yearly
Monthly
Twice per month
Every two weeks
Weekly
1
18,954
1,580
790
729
365
2
25,636
2,137
1,069
986
493
3
32,318
2,694
1,347
1,243
622
4
39,000
3,250
1,625
1,500
750
5
45,682
3,807
1,904
1,757
879
6
52,364
4,364
2,182
2,014
1,007
7
59,046
4,921
2,461
2,271
1,136
8
65,728
5,478
2,739
2,528
1,264
Each additional person add:
6,682
557
279
257
129
REDUCED PRICE GUIDELINES (185%)
Household Size
Yearly
Monthly
Twice per month
Every two weeks
Weekly
1
26,973
2,248
1,124
1,038
519
2
36,482
3,041
1,521
1,404
702
3
45,991
3,833
1,917
1,769
885
4
55,500
4,625
2,313
2,135
1,068
5
65,009
5,418
2,709
2,501
1,251
6
74,518
6,210
3,105
2,867
1,434
7
84,027
7,003
3,502
3,232
1,616
8
93,538
7,795
3,898
3,598
1,799
Each additional person add:
9,509
793
397
366
183
To apply for free and reduced-price benefits, households can complete an application online or can request a paper copy from their school. Translated applications and auxiliary services are available by contacting their school or Chasity Higdon, 2501 Dodds Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37407, or by calling 423-498-7290 or emailing higdon_chasity@hcde.org. A complete application is required. Only one application is required for all children in the household attending schools in non-charter Hamilton County Schools.