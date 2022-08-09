A high number of retired and resigned educators has resulted in a need for more than a dozen teachers for Hamilton County Schools.
From the 2018-19 school year to the 2020-21 school year, Hamilton County Schools have a combined average of 300 to 330 teachers retire or resign.
During the 2021-22 school year alone, that number jumped to 500.
“This is a nation-wide trend that we have all seen in education and of course Covid was hard for teachers. I think coming off of Covid there is a lot of folks who are tired, who decided it was time for me to go ahead and retire, and folks who are hoping we can also go back to elevating the teacher profession as well,” Penny Murray said.
Penny Murray is the Chief Talent Officer for Hamilton County Schools.
Murray expressed that through various programs the Hamilton County Department of Education has been able to fill a majority of the 500 vacancies.
“We also work hard in recruiting in the community with our Grow Your Own program. So we find individuals within the community who already have a bachelor’s degree who may be interested in teaching and have a passion for kids. We also have a new program that we are working towards that is an apprenticeship program for individuals who would like to gain their bachelor’s degree to then become teachers as well,” Murray said.
As of now, they are needing to fill less than 18 core teacher spots.
Core teachers teach math, science, social studies or English at any level.
Murray says plans have been made for those classrooms without teachers.
“Other adjustments have been made to the master schedules or we have looked to see how we could best reevaluate the number of kids in classrooms until we can find a teacher for those schools. There are all going to be covered. We have a low student/teacher ratio in Hamilton County Schools. It will not really impact our students and they will all have a great teacher on the first day,” Murray said.
She said parents have nothing to worry about.
“We are still actively recruiting, so many of those will be filled this week and then we will have others that may be due to the changes in the master schedule. We may not need to fill this semester and we may wait until second semester to fill,” Murray added.
Hamilton County students will return to the classroom on August 10.