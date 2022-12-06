Rezoning discussions are happening for several schools in Hamilton County that could impact more than 300 students.
The rezoning discussion involves East Ridge, Hixson, and Brainerd High Schools as well as Dalewood and East Ridge Middle Schools.
Dr. Robert Sharpe, the Chief Operations Officer for Hamilton County Schools, said the goal of rezoning several schools is to reduce overcrowding.
“Brainerd High is currently at 59-percent capacity and East Ridge High School is at 101-percent capacity. The recommended changes would bring Brainerd High to 76-percent full utilization and East Ridge High at 86-percent,” Dr. Sharpe said.
Only 260 students are enrolled at Dalewood Middle School.
The rezoning would move 127 students from East Ridge Middle to Dalewood, increasing enrollment to 387.
Only 44 students from Hixson High School would be impacted by the potential change.
“The Hixson piece brings one neighborhood in East Chattanooga on the south side of the river into the Brainerd zone. Those students are already at Dalewood Middle, so it would consolidate the Dalewood, Brainerd feeder pattern,” Dr. Sharpe said.
Those who live on the East Ridge side of I-24 will go to East Ridge Middle or High School and the rezoning will work the same for students who live on the Brainerd side.
A grandfather clause will be implemented for those who live in the rezoning areas and want to stay at their current schools.
“For the students who are grandfathering, transportation will not be provided for students who chose to stay at the school. Transportation will only be provided to the zoned schools,” Dr. Sharpe said.
Sharpe said the rezoning has been discussed in two meetings.
He hopes to have this plan in place by next school year.
“The next step would be for a board member to make the recommendation to vote on the plan, and it would require majority of the vote to approve it,” Dr. Sharpe said.
Before any vote is held, Hamilton County Schools will hold a parent community meeting to get their input on the potential changes.
The district will notify parents when a date is set.
