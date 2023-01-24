Hamilton County Schools honored three teachers on Friday when Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson visited their classrooms to recognize them as the district's grade-level Teachers of the Year.
The three teachers, Marah Smith, a first-grade teacher at Nolan Elementary; Sandra Howard, a sixth-grade English and language arts teacher at Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (CCA); and Chandler Davenport, a history teacher at The Howard School, were all surprised with the recognition for their exemplary work and dedication as teachers and leaders within the school system.
Robertson joined with the winners’ principals and others to make the surprise district-level announcements and thank the honorees for their continued support of Hamilton County students. Following this recognition, these teachers now advance to the state level for Tennessee’s Teacher of the Year.
“The foundation of every great school district is great teachers,” said Robertson. “Today’s honorees are shining examples of the dedication and commitment we see every day in classrooms all across our district. I’m honored to come out and celebrate this achievement with each of these outstanding educators and their schools, and we look forward to recognizing them further in the weeks ahead.”
Marah Smith has been in Tennessee's education system for 10 years, four of which have been spent teaching first grade at Nolan Elementary. She believes in creating an engaging learning environment for her students by encouraging learning through one-on-one tutoring and community connection projects like field trips that teach students while engaging them with fun activities. Smith also recognizes the importance of building confidence in her students early on so they are excited to come to school and learn.
Sandra Howard has been an educator for 23 years, 16 of which have been spent teaching English and language arts as well as communications to middle and high school students at CCA. She holds a passion for ensuring her students seek out opportunities to have their writing and art read, presented, and understood by connecting them with contests or publications that allow them to gain local, regional, or national recognition while also gaining mentorship from professionals or published authors.
Chandler Davenport has been teaching in Hamilton County Schools since 2019, spending her last year at The Howard School where she teaches history but also works beyond her classroom to make an impact on her students' lives as they continue their educational journey. She organized a college visit that hosted more than 30 students which led to school-based scholarship sessions, an increase in student college applications, and school-organized college tours, among other initiatives that encourage a post-secondary college or career options for those who were not previously considering them. Davenport credits her success simply taking time to get to know her students better saying “Taking the time to get to know my students has been worth it."