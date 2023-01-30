Hamilton County Schools is proposing a school rezoning for the 2023-2024 school year, and school officials are looking to the community for their input.
Hamilton County School leaders say rezoning is recommended with some schools reaching capacity and having no space for temporary classrooms. They hope rezoning will help with overcrowding and will help other schools be better utilized.
Robert Sharpe, Chief Operations Officer of Hamilton County Schools, says East Ridge Middle and High School have reached their full capacity. He says there is not enough space to fully support students.
For underutilized schools, like Brainerd High School and Dalewood Middle School, Sharpe says this plan will help get students in the door.
In the meeting on Monday night, they compared enrollment and capacity data of East Ridge and Brainerd High.
East Ridge has 1,015 students with a capacity of 1,003. Brainerd High School has a capacity of 1,085 and only 643 students, leaving room for 442 students.
With the proposal, they project East Ridge High enrollment will decrease to 867 students for 86% utilization. They project Brainerd High School will have 835 enrolled students for 81% utilization.
School leaders considered the projected growth of the area, feeder patterns, and proximity of location when creating the rezoning plan.
They recognize the benefits but are aware of the community’s concerns.
Some in attendance at the meeting believed rezoning was unfair to students that would be affected.
With the proposed plan, they are offering a grandfather clause, where a student could stay at their current school if they provided their own transportation.
On February 7th, school choice applications will be given to families who may be impacted, if the plan were to be approved.
Leaders will present their findings and recommendations to the school board at their monthly meeting on February 16th.
Sharpe says they want to hear from the community. Visit Hamilton County Schools for their Feedback Survey, or click here. It will be open until February 6th.