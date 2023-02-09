Hamilton County Schools announced Opportunity by Design 2023 at their annual State of the System on Thursday night. The new strategic plan has five commitments: every student learns, every student belongs, every school equipped, every employee valued, and every community served.
It's their vision to be a leader in developing their diverse graduates to be connected, competitive, and life-ready by 2030.
“Future Ready 2023 was the biggest,” said Superintendent Justin Robertson. “It kept us focused. It made sure that everyone understood what their part was and what we need to do to move student achievement forward.”
Robertson says they are using the success of Future Ready as momentum into the new seven-year plan. He says they are looking to highlight each student’s strengths, while helping them conquer barriers.
“We know that kids come to us with strengths and weaknesses, and what we want to do is be intentional about creating opportunities,” says Robertson.
Opportunity by Design 2023 has been in the works for at least a year. Robertson says they have organized meetings with students, teachers, and parents to learn how to better serve them.
After the announcement on Thursday night, the budget is the next big step. The Superintendent says they will meet with the Chamber of Commerce and other groups.
Robertson says, “We've got to align the budget to these priorities to ensure that we're committed and that we're showing the community that we heard what they were saying.”