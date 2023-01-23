The Hamilton County school district's $13 million contract with its busing provider, First Student, is set to expire at the end of June. And though the district has had its share of issues with First Student, primarily due to a nationwide bus driver shortage, it may be the best option, officials said.
Bid proposals were solicited in October, and just two companies responded: First Student and Zum, a California-based student transportation company.
Administrators recommended First Student to the Board of Education during Thursday night's board meeting.
Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.