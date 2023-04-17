new area code, cell phone, phone, phone call, iphone, dial, call generic

Monday night, the Hamilton County School Board is holding a policy committee meeting where the school system’s cell phone policy will be discussed.

Download PDF HCS Cell Phone Policy Proposal 041723

The proposed policy would allow students in grades 6-12 to have their phones as long as they are not seen or heard unless a teacher allows the use of phones for instructional purposes.

Students in grades K-5 cannot use their phones during school unless there are special circumstances communicated by parents and approved by administrators. Otherwise students must turn off their phones and store them in a backpack or purse.

The policy would not allow pictures or videos to be taken by any students in Hamilton County Schools.

Monday's meeting will begin at 5:00pm.

The school board will discuss the proposed policy again during the regular monthly meeting on Thursday at 6:00pm.

