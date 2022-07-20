The Hamilton County School Board is once again expected to discuss asking for more money from the county commission to address major facilities issues.
Chairman Tucker McClendon originally made the ask for $10 million in May, citing a report saying buildings in the district require $39.7 million in repairs and upgrades.
The county commission did approve over $3 million in school-related projects Wednesday. The projects included paint jobs at Apison Elementary and several new tracks, funded by federal American Rescue Plan dollars.
But it didn't yet address the needs school board members say have amounted to a crisis.
"There are just some things that we need to bring up to code," said Rhonda Thurman, Hamilton County School Board member. "We knew all of these things needed to happen in schools. And we're not going to be able to do hardly anything that they brought out in this report."
Thurman agreed the facilities issues need to be addressed, but she doesn't think additional funding from the county commission is needed right now.
Supporters have said the issue has been put off by the school board for long enough. School board members are expected to bring up the ask again on Thursday, but they're not expected to vote on it for now.
If they do, a majority of the board would need to vote for it and the county commission would need to approve it in order for the money to be allocated.
In the meantime, the district is forming a facilities committee to look at what funding is available and what is still needed.
"We have decided not to have a facilities committee meeting until after the new board members are sat," said Thurman. "There is going to be two additional school board members and we're going to be 11 instead of nine."
Those members are expected to be sworn-in in September, and then they will have to vote on a new chair.
Supporters are once again expected to make the ask Thursday after months of pushing off a vote for it to get done now.
"I want to have the discussion of 'are we going to put any money with this?'" said Thurman. "And show them that we're serious about doing with the money what we say we're going to do."
The school board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 on Thursday.