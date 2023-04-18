During a policy meeting on Monday, The Hamilton County Board of Education said they want to establish clear guidelines for cellular devices after claims of vague language in the current policy.
Board members are concerned because teachers report an increasing number of cell phones in the classroom.
"We're bringing this policy for the board's review at the school board's request," said HCS Communications Officer Steve Doremus. "So, we've also heard from our principals if they would like some consistency across the district, but primarily this is a board policy requested by the board."
The policy won't ban phones entirely but will limit students' access during school hours.
"I can completely understand parents in the events that are taking place, the horrific school shootings we've witnessed," said Larry Grohn of District 5. "The desire to get in touch with their child. That can be done through Chromebook."
Teachers over the years have been able to make their own rules, but this policy will create a definitive guideline for every school.
Board members don't want students to record fights. The drafted proposal allows phones only at certain times.
"We want people to understand that these kids are recording these fights, and it's escalating because they are doing it as bragging rights or dares," said Rhonda Thurman, District 1.
The proposal states elementary students can have them outside school hours but must keep them out of sight.
The policy will allow certain devices for some students with learning challenges, but school administrators must approve that.
All board members say the district needs new guidance, but they want policies that work.
"And I think the board is going to go through other discussions to be able to come with them as a body will be the best solution," said Grohn of District 8.
Next, the board will analyze how phones can be stored during school hours and who can enforce the new guidelines.
Again, the policy is only a rough draft, but they want to make a final decision before the next school year.