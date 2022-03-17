A jam-packed school board meeting ended with little final decisions on some hot topics.
Among the most impactful and controversial: a decision on a proposal to change the policy for selecting books in school libraries.
"Parents are more aware of the process of how things get on the shelves," said School Board Member Rhonda Thurman, who chaired the book review committee. "We wanted to streamline the process for parents being able to bring their concerns about certain reading materials to the board."
Thurman brought the product of weeks worth of heated discussion on the topic to the school board.
The proposed policy changes would not allow books that depict violence, sexual activity or profanity to be in school libraries, unless it's determined they have greater literary value than the content inside them.
"You cannot write a book report if you didn't actually read the book," said Taylor Lyons, a parent who spoke against the proposed changes at Thursday's meeting. "That's the problem with cherry-picking salacious excerpts from books you haven't read."
The policy would also allow for an ad hoc committee to review complaints.
The school board's attorney Scott Bennett said some of the language in the policy needed some clarification.
"We've had a lack of criteria, lack of boundaries," said Brandy Howard, a Hamilton County parent who spoke in favor of the policy change.
The proposal is the result of weeks of heated discussion between members made up of parents and teachers.
"We weren't able to come to that consensus to be as a whole," said Meg Day, who sat on the committee. "That's understandable with what we were talking about."
The policy will go through the school board's policy committee for review. If it passes there, it will go back to the school board for two rounds of votes before being fully-approved.