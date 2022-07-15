2022 School Patrol

The Hamilton County Board of Education is voting on a resolution to condemn Larry Arnn -- the president of Hillsdale College.

Board Chairman Tucker McClendon released the resolution on Twitter.

It reads, "We further condemn the failure of Governor Lee to rebuke Mr. Arnn for his comments and request the elected state representatives and state senators from Hamilton County also to denounce his remarks."

You can read the full statement below.

The board will be meeting next Thursday.

