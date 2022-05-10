Hamilton County school board members passed a $456 budget during a special session Monday night.
It includes a 3% raise for teachers and a starting wage of $15 an hour for classified staff members.
It comes following a challenging year for school systems across the nation as they work to keep teachers on the job.
Jeanette Omarkhail is the president of the Hamilton County Education Association.
She said teachers' work loads have increased.
"The pandemic just highlighted it so much more because during that time our educators were being asked to do so much more than they have ever been asked before," Omarkhail said.
She said these teachers have felt the pressure of expectations from the state as well.
The budget passed 8-1 with Chairman Tucker McClendon being the only member to vote against it.
He suggested the board ask for $10 million every year for renovations for the school buildings. The board decided to table the last-minute proposal.
Now, the school board will present the $456 million budget to commissioners for final approval.