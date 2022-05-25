The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas is the 27th shooting incident at a school in the U.S. this year. It's sparking the conversation of security in schools across the nation.
"I see these children in one of my grandchildren in the age of these children who were killed, and matter of fact one of the little boys looks a whole lot like my grandson. It's just heartbreaking, you know I think we're doing everything we can," said Rhonda Thurman, District 1 school board member.
Thurman says the Uvalde shooting does cause some concern, but she feels that the Hamilton County School System is as safe as it can be.
"We've spent a lot of money and a lot of time beefing up the entrances to our schools, in some cases we had to make totally and completely new entrances, had to put a new entrance way in, had to saw through brick and make doors and windows and thinks to make it a little harder to get into our schools," said Thurman.
She said the district has had trouble filling the school resource officer positions and are using a security firm to provide School Safety Officers.
Dr. James Corbin, the district's School Safety Coordinator says there are 28 school resource officers and 18 School Safety Officers throughout the district.
"The school resource officer works for the Sheriff's Department and they are fully sworn law enforcement officers that have the ability to arrest. The student safety officers are not sworn law enforcement officers most of them are retired law enforcement officer, some with as much as 40 years of experience in law enforcement," explained Dr. Corbin.
He said having SSO's on campuses has helped improved security, which board member Thurman agrees with, but she does believe there is a solution to the shortage of officers.
"The best, the most efficient and the most effective way to make our schools safe is to arm people inside the schools. Whether it be teachers, band directors, principals, coaches let them under go training and let them carry," said Thurman.
She feels this would provide an increase in safety because they know the students, and the buildings, including the exits and entrances.
"I have two grandchildren in Hamilton County Schools and I don't have a problem at all with the people inside the building being armed to protect my grandchildren."
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says they are still looking to hire four additional school resources officers. You can find more details about the position by, clicking here.