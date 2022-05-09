In a last ditch effort, outgoing Hamilton County School Board Chairman Tucker McClendon made one final push to deal with major maintenance needs in district schools.
"We have a facilities crisis," said McClendon. "This county has kicked the can down the road for decades."
McClendon proposed a $10 million annual ask from the Hamilton County Commission during a special-called meeting to approve the district's budget Monday. The money would go specifically to renovation needs around the district like addressing black mold, cracked tiles, and peeling paint.
The school board eventually voted to table McClendon's request, meaning they would revisit it later.
"We have not added into our maintenance budget any in the past ten years," said Rhonda Thurman, who was one of the eight school board members who voted to table it. "We just haven't added another dime."
McClendon said they could solve the district's crisis in four years with the proposal.
He outlined dozens of schools with needs, totaling $39.7 million. The needs included $1.5 million at Soddy-Daisy High School, $1.1 million at Tyner High School, and $8.1 million at Hixson High School.
But McClendon's colleagues on the board said they were caught off guard by McClendon's proposal.
"I might be more open to having this conversation had there been some conversation about it over the past several months," said school board member Joe Smith.
If the school board eventually passes the request, it would add to its budget. The Hamilton County Commission would have to vote to approve the budget increase and decide how to pay for it if it does.
"I don't want them to be shocked either and surprised," said Thurman. "I just think we need to sit down with them, have an open dialogue, show them some of the needs in some of the schools."
But McClendon sees it as an immediate need, calling some of the conditions unacceptable.
"We have to do something," said McClendon. "We send kids into those schools every day and it's absurd."