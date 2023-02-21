Hamilton County School Board member Ben Connor serves as the school board's representative to Tennessee legislature. On Tuesday, Connor invited people to ask questions about the education bills in the Tennessee General Assembly.
Connor said the biggest legislative concerns right now are the third grade retention law and the voucher bill.
"Leadership starts with listening, and I'm committed to listening, listening and listening and taking that message to our representatives," says Connor.
Connor says while he does not get to vote on the educational bills, he listens to the community to take their message to the legislature.
He says the third grade retention law has had 14 changes, just this week.
Currently, it says says students who need additional support in reading must receive aid before passing to the fourth grade.
"We can't hold them to just one metric," Connor says. "We need to make sure that they understand that we care about them and that we want them to succeed, and we're going to show them that we are doing our diligence to make them succeed."
Connor says only one metric, TCAP results, should not be what determines pass or fail. He says they need more information, so students are better served.
Right now, students who score too low on the English-Language-Arts (ELA) portion, can still be promoted, but they must meet one of three requirements.
A student "approaching," could retest and score proficient or above, attend a learning loss bridge camp and show growth on the post-test, or receive approved tutoring. A student scoring "below" could retest and score proficient or above or attend a learning loss bridge camp and show growth on the post-test and receive tutoring the next school year.
"We want to make sure that they are within reach and that we're giving them every opportunity to succeed, including data points, multiple ones, but also the tools around them," says Connor.
Connor says those tools may be out of reach for some students, only causing more problems.
The voucher bill, or Tennessee's Education Savings Account Program, would allow students in under-performing schools to use state money for private school and higher education expenses.
"We'd like to make sure that if someone's getting a voucher, that they're held to the same standards as the public school child that that money is being taken away from," says Connor.
He says there will be more opportunities to have open discussions.
"But at this point, my next Town Hall will be planned after the Tennessee General Assembly so that we can review what laws have been passed and how they affect Hamilton County," says Connor.