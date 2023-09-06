A juvenile has been charged for making a false active shooter threat at Soddy Daisy High School. The juvenile is charged with misuse of 911 and filing a false report.
Hamilton County deputies were called to the school around 11:30 this morning. By noon, they had determined the threat was false. No students were hurt, and classes resumed.
This school year marks the first in which threatening violence is included in the zero-tolerance policy.
"If there's a threat of violence at the school, that is now considered a zero-tolerance action," says Hamilton County School Board member Ben Connor.
Connor says lawmakers want students to know making threats is a serious issue.
HCS zero-tolerance offenses, as listed on their website:
- Possession of a firearm, explosive, poison gas device, bomb, or similar device
- Illegal possession of a controlled substance or drug
- Striking a teacher, principal, administrator, or any other employee of the Hamilton County Department of Education or an SRO
- Transmitting by an electronic device a credible threat to cause bodily injury or death to another student or school employee and the threat causes actual disruptive activity at the school.
"What we would be looking at is the facts. We want to make sure that we're going to work with state and local agencies, that we're following board policies, and we're sticking to the facts," says Connor.
Connor says a threat must be confirmed, and says it is up to local law enforcement to determine.
If police confirm a student made the threat, violating the zero-tolerance policy, the law states that the student must be expelled from school for at least one calendar year.
"Making those kinds of threats, whether you're going to act on them or not, is a major issue," says Connor. "That is something that needs to be treated with major importance."
HCS discipline policy says only the superintendent can modify a suspension for a zero-tolerance offense.
I asked a representative for more information and if the superintendent ever considered a harsher punishment.
"We do not comment on disciplinary actions involving students other than to say appropriate discipline will be administered," said a spokesperson.