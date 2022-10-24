Hamilton County School Board member Gary Kuehn was arrested over the weekend on an oustanding warrant.
HCS Communications Officer Steve Doremus referred questions from Local 3 to Kuehn.
Keuhn represents District 9, which consists of the areas around Brown Middle, Central High, Harrison Bay Future Ready Center, Harrison Elementary, Hunter Middle, Snow Hill Elementary and Wallace A. Smith Elementary.
Kuehn provided a statement, which reads:
“Over 5 years ago, I went to the doctor's office for a shot. I was partially disrobed while receiving the shot from a nurse. After receiving the shot, to compensate for my embarrassment, I made light of the embarrassing situation with a comment the nurse found to be offensive.
“I tried to apologize for offending her, but she walked out of the office. I was deeply sorry for my actions.
“I truly did not know I had an outstanding warrant of over 5 years, and once known, I complied with the police directives.
“On advice from counsel, I have no further comments.”