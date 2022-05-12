The Hamilton County School Board has put off another vote to address major facility issues in the district.
During their regular meeting Thursday, board members did not come to an agreement on how to tackle the issue after it was first brought up earlier this week.
During a special meeting Monday, Chairman Tucker McClendon proposed asking the county commission for $10 million specifically for maintenance.
"I'm just trying to solve some problems that haven't been solved in 20-plus years," said McClendon.
Across the district, members say they've received complaints of mold, broken brick, and cracked tiles.
McClendon estimated the total cost of renovations to be $39.7 million.
"We can't keep doing what we've been doing for 20 years," said McClendon. "Whether it's kicking the can down the road for two months or three months, because that turns into two or three years."
Members did discuss the idea of developing an interlocal agreement with the county commission, where the school board matches the funds the county agrees to contribute.
But ultimately, school board members passed on a vote on the matter for a second time, leaving them with just one more scheduled meeting to come to an agreement before the county commission finishes budget season at the end of June.
"We are in a facilities crisis and we've got to get it fixed," said school board member Joe Smith. "But let's do it the right way."
In August, students at Tyner High School walked out to protest conditions at the school. Issues included leaky roofs, falling brick and crumbling ceilings.
Since then, the district has agreed to put forward $25 million for a brand new building that's set to open by the summer of 2024.
But students say more work is needed in the meantime. The school has an estimated repair cost of $1.1 million, according to the report released this week.
"We weren't getting a new building fast enough," said Jaylan Sims, a senior at Tyner High School who helped organize the protest. "The county needs to follow this if they want to see some of these scores and some of this recognition that they think they deserve."
Sims said the board's discussion to fund the maintenance is leaving him hopeful, but time is running out for the board if they want to include the funds in their next budget.
"We can't get what we don't ask for," said McClendon.
"We've got a lot of work to do," said Smith. "Let's slow down and let's do it the right way."
The board's next meeting is June 16. The county commission is scheduled to finish budget hearings by the beginning of July.