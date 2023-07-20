The Hamilton County School Board on Thursday approved a policy that will restrict cellphone use on school property.
No students will be allowed to take photos or record videos of any kind on school grounds.
Kindergarten through fifth graders won't be allowed to use their cellphones at all during school hours, and students in grades six through 12 will only be able to use their phones pending teacher approval.
There was only one board member who had a concern before the policy passed.
"For the schools, which we have several in several different districts including mine, that have an environment where grades 6 through 12 are together and it's kind of an administrative nightmare to think about enforcing it, and letting half the kids have their cellphones at lunch and half the school not," Jill Black, District 11, said in the meeting.
Students who don't follow the policy would be in violation of the HCS code of acceptable behavior and would face consequences.