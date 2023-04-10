During Hamilton County's School Board meeting on Monday, the board followed Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson’s suggestion to push back their vote for the budget.
“What I’m hearing is the plan is for them to vote in June, so it gives us a little bit more runway for us to finish our process,” says Dr. Robertson.
When the school board finalizes approves a budget, the Hamilton County Commissioners must give the final approval. Dr. Robertson suggested the board postpone their vote, to give more time to work on quirks.
The board did clarify that this proposal is close to being finished.
“There are five commitments, and it’s priority-based on those five commitments,” says Robertson. “I would say that we aggressively tackled a number of concerns.”
After announcing the new strategic plan, Opportunity 2030, school system leaders asked the community to prioritize three out of five commitments. They would use these as a guide for the budget.
Dr. Robertson says the favorites were every employee valued, every student belonging, and every school equipped.
“I think they’ve been clear that they want us to focus on ensuring that we’re compensating our employees, that we’re staffing schools appropriately,” says Robertson.
He says they want to increase pay and improve the work environment.
In the long term, they want to invest in employee development, enhance the system to be applicants’ employer of choice, and to increase employee satisfaction.
Next year’s budgeting model is student-based, allocating a set number of school positions based on the number of students.
Also new, response to intervention (RTI) teachers will be fully funded in each elementary school. RTI teachers are trained to help students who are struggling with skills.
"We want to intervene as soon as we see a need,” Dr. Robertson says. “The RTI teachers really bring expertise and are another body that can identify issues and help plan to support students, especially our very earliest learners.”
The board will meet again on April 20th.