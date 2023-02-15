Opioid numbers are still high in Tennessee, and the state is continuing its fight against opioids.
On Wednesday, Hamilton County Commissioners approved a resolution to accept more than $1.5 million of federal money to help families dealing with drug abuse.
"It's not a problem we got into overnight. It's not a problem we'll get out of overnight," said Paul Fuchcar, CADAS Executive Director.
Last year, opioids claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people in Tennessee. In Hamilton County, 179 people died.
Fuschcar said he sees the crisis first-hand. CADAS provides outpatient services to people facing drug addiction.
The settlement money came from retail giants like Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, and Walgreens who failed to report and monitor drug prescriptions. That means counties across the state will receive funding to support rehabilitation and prevention efforts.
It is support Fuchcar believes could be life-changing for programs like his nationwide.
Hamilton County leaders will have to apply for the grant before they receive funds.
The State Opioid Abatement Council has not started the application process yet, but when they do, Hamilton Mayor Weston Wamp says leaders will be ready.
"We are planning to do some aggressive prevention efforts," Wamp said.
"The young people in our community need to understand that a pill that you are told is one thing could be something very different. You may not wake up the next day."
Wamp expects the county to receive more money down the line as they begin to evaluate what programming would look like in Hamilton County.
Mayor Wamp says his office plans to be intentional in its efforts against this crisis.
"The state council has already told us that the county that's been the most ambitious in asking the right questions, being involved in their early meetings, has been Hamilton County. We're going to continue to act that way," Mayor Wamp said.