Out of 95 counties, Hamilton County is ranked 41st in overall child well-being, according to a report by the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth.
While it's ranked in the top half of counties, the state finds the biggest challenges in the county are the cost of housing and the percentage of students graduating high school on time.
Each year, the commission looks at each county taking into account several areas affecting child development.
Kylie Grave, the Policy Specialist for the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth said, "We have economic well-being, we look at education, health and family and community and so each county will get a ranking in that domain."
Each county is also ranked on several indicators within those four areas. Graves says with Hamilton County specifically it's really middle of the pack on most of the indicators.
Hamilton County's strongest area is child health ranking at 29th across all of Tennessee. Hamilton's strongest indicator is the number of children living in poverty which is 16.8%, an improvement from last year's 18%.
"Additionally, we see the rate of victims of abuse or neglect is lower than several other counties, so there is 8.5 per 1,000," added Graves.
There are also some areas of concern. The biggest challenge is the percent of households in the county experiencing severe housing cost burden which ranks 86th. Graves said 12% of families are spending more than 50% of their income on housing cost, which could have negative impacts on a child.
"If you're spending 50% of your income yearly, monthly on housing, how much of that income is left over for food, transportation, if there's an unexpected medical bill."
The county also ranks 83rd for the number of teens graduating high school on time.
Graves said the report gives each county recommendations to improve like a pro-active housing policy to ensure affordable housing is available to residents and making sure high school students are aware of benefits through Tennessee Promise.
Graves said the commission has a Regional Coordinator based here in Chattanooga that works with several community advocates, service providers and other organizations to find opportunities to help improve the county.
Their hope is that the data will serve as a catalyst for passionate people to come together and tackle the challenges.