A program for expecting mothers in Hamilton County is getting ready to revamp its services coming out of the pandemic.
"Baby and Me, Tobacco Free" targets pregnant women and new mothers with incentives to give up smoking.
Four pre-natal sessions are offered to educate expecting mothers on the dangers of first, second, and third-hand smoking for the baby.
Once the baby is born, mothers can return for a monthly session until the child turns a year old.
If they pass the smoke-free test from a carbon monoxide monitor, they'll get a $25 gift card.