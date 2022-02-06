A Hamilton County mom is upset over a bible class taught to her daughter in school - calling comments made by the teacher ""anti-semitic".
Juniper Russo says her 13-year-old daughter's teacher said "If you want to torture a Jew, get them to say this name," during a class on the Christian bible.
She says she withdrew her daughter out of that class shortly after.
The incident is said to have occurred on February 2nd, but Russo says there have been a string of other incidents leading up to what she calls the "final straw".
She claims that aside from the anti-semitic comments, the teacher also taught the Bible Class as fact, not literature, which is what the course is presented as.
Russo says the teacher refuses to meet with her.
Hamilton County Administrators were contacted and have made a statement regarding the alleged incident.
" Hamilton County Schools is committed to ensuring that our students and staff experience a climate of belonging and support. This week, HCS received a parent complaint concerning classroom activities involving the Bible History elective course at East Hamilton Middle School. In accordance with School Board policy, the district is investigating the complaint. When completed, HCS will take appropriate steps based on the findings of that review. "