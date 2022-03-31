With about a month to go before the Hamilton County primaries, a non-profit is helping you make the most educated decision possible.
Hamilton County's chapter of Church Voter Guides has made guides for every contested race in Hamilton County.
"The idea is to activate the church to be back to the point of of just coming out and voting," said Rick Toner, Hamilton County's coordinator for Church Voter Guides.
The paper book and online copy features a question and answer with nearly every candidate. While they're a faith-based organization, they're also non-partisan, so they believe anyone from any background can benefit from the guides.
"82% overall, we had 98% of republicans and 55% of democrats actually answer," said Toner.
The organization's goal is to deliver business cards with QR codes to any church that will take them. That code will take voters directly to an online version of the guides.
"We're hoping to release this in Spanish," said Toner. "We've got a few people translating it right now."
They asked candidates about a range of issues, most specific to the job they're seeking.
"A lot of times we see in the county elections, nobody knows what anyone is running for, especially in the primary," said Toner.
Click here to view copies of the guides.