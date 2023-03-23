The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says a student was found with a loaded gun while on campus on Thursday.
It happened around 12:20pm at Dalewood Middle School.
HCSO spokesperson Matt Lea say the school resource officer was notified and safely removed the student from class.
Lea says the student admitted to having a weapon during questioning and the officer took possession of the loaded gun.
Lea says the student was taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with Possession of a Weapon on School Property.
The student’s name is not being released because he or she is a minor.