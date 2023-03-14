Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp says he wants your input on the county budget ahead of his first state of the County address.
Tuesday, Wamp's office launched an online survey for residents who want to share their thoughts on the priorities they feel should be in the next budget.
The survey will be open until March 26.
Mayor Wamp will then deliver his first State of the County address on March 31, when he'll share his own vision for Hamilton County and the budget.
