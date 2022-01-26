We're about three months away from the primary elections in Hamilton County. This week mayoral candidate Weston Wamp updated his Hamilton First agenda.
He added sections related to veteran's services, crime, transparency, and covid. He says he hopes these additions will further his goal of "Hamilton First" and serve the oldest and youngest in our community.
"Don't obsess over Washington politics, don't obsess over what divides us. Let’s obsess over churches, other communities of faith, businesses. Let's rally around Hamilton First,” Wamp told Local 3 News.
Weston Wamp has outlined his goals on where his attention lies as he works to get votes to become the next mayor of Hamilton County.
He says he wants to serve young people and old people. His expanded agenda will increase funding and staffing for veteran's services.
"A lot of people don't realize that county government runs a really important Veteran's Services Office that provides services to our 20 plus thousand veterans in this community,” Wamp said.
Wamp wants to double the staffing from two to four.
He'll also follow Governor Bill Lee and Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly with transparency on his financial assets.
"Huge potential for conflicts of interest. As you're recruiting new industry, proposing developments, putting together a pilot agreement, whatever the case may be, everybody running should make a commitment to put their assets in a blind trust, but then also to disclose what holdings they have,” he told us.
Wamp also wants to proactively address crime. He plans to work with the Sheriff's Office to help nonviolent offenders get back into the workforce.
"To give hope and a reason to wake up in the morning to young men in our community who have made a series of bad decisions that have led them to being at Y-CAP. Maybe some of that is in construction, maybe some of that is in music, maybe some of that is in another sport,” Wamp said.
Wamp does not plan to have any mandates in regards to covid, if elected.
Another candidate in the race, Matt Hullander, responded to the expanded agenda saying:
"Matt Hullander makes no apologies for being a successful businessman. His success is positioning him well for the office of County Mayor. It’s easy to say a candidate will put assets in a blind trust if those assets are limited or the individual doesn’t have a full comprehension of what that means. Matt’s word is his bond. Matt doesn’t currently have any dealings with Hamilton County and if elected Mayor, he will not have any business dealings with Hamilton County. The only business dealings Matt has is to pay his fair share of property taxes.”
Another candidate, Sabrena Smedley, was not available Wednesday but Local 3 News will speak with her Thursday.
The primary election is May 3rd. The general election is August 4th.