Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp spoke Monday morning at the Hamilton County Pachyderm Club about the conservative agenda for the future of the county.
During his speech, he made it known how he felt about governmental leaders in charge of Red Bank.
Wamp said there are some county commissioners who he may not agree with, but are team players. He says there is one commissioner, in particular, doing everything he can to stop Wamp's team from doing good things for the community.
Wamp says he has familial roots to Red Bank and some of the best people he's met are from there, but a small group of people are bringing the city down. He made a point to single out one county commissioner who represents Red Bank but didn't use names.
"For the first time to my knowledge in the modern history of the county, you do have an individual on the county commission who seems motivated by stopping us more than he does doing things for the community," said Wamp after his speech.
We reached out to Commissioner David Sharpe for comment on his statement, "The fact that he is unwilling to level these accusations to my face says quite a lot about the contents of his character."
Mayor Wamp goes on to say they've spent a year trying to find ways to partner and bring everyone along for a bold agenda for the future.
"It seems clear that we have an obstructionist, and just in the political realities, there's a Republican supermajority on the county commission, so one progressive in that bunch should not have much, if any, influence, and unfortunately, we're at the place of year-end where we have to call a spade a spade and continue to govern," added Mayor Wamp.
In response to this, Commissioner Sharpe said obstructing unethical behavior in the interest of a better county government is not something he will apologize for.
"Frankly the mayor needs to take a hard look in the mirror. He's obstructed job growth, better government, and better schools ever since the moment he took office. The reality is that this mayor doesn't have the stomach or the vision to govern this county," said Sharpe.