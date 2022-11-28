Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp stopped by the Local 3 News studio for a live interview Monday.
He discussed the facilities crisis in Hamilton County schools, after making the issue a main theme of his campaign.
Mayor Wamp told Local 3 News he's making plans to address some pressing needs, citing the work that is underway on some exisiting facilities.
"I'm in meetings at least once or twice a week about the new Tyner Academy. Everything costs a little more than we want it to right now," Mayor Wamp said. "We're going to be really proud when a new Tyner Academy and a new football stadium comes out of the ground. So, I think we've made a lot more headway than a lot of folks realize."
He also discussed how the county will handle the recent closing of the East Ridge Budgetel and more.
Watch the full interview here.