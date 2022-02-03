Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced Thursday night at a community meeting in Sale Creek the short term and long term plans for the old McDonald Farm site.
On April 16,2022, an open house will take place on the site. It will include music, food, vintage baseball game, and a big Easter egg hunt.
"There's a lot of opportunity there that Sale Creek hasn't had before," Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said.
The county acquired the 2,100 acres back in December. Since, Mayor Coppinger and County Commissioner Randy Fairbanks have been working on a plan on how to utilize the old McDonald Farm.
"Where it's located, it could be developed in a way that it doesn't interfere much with the aesthetics of the community," Mayor Coppinger said.
Mayor Coppinger said the property has a lot of potential. It will be a multi-use space with industrial, office, and green space. He said it has potential for agricultural education, weddings, event, and retreats. Much like Enterprise South, Mayor Coppinger said they've already received interest from manufacturing companies, utility companies looking to do solar, and businesses wanting to build offices.
"As you do economic development. the people that are coming in want to be well received as well, so we're going to call up on the community tonight to help us and when they hear what we've got in mine they'll be more than willing to do so," Mayor Coppinger said.
He said he also wants input from the community and how they want to see the land used with their tax dollars. He said with more development, it will benefit the citizens of Sale Creek.
"I would suspect it's going to increase property value, it will increase a number of different opportunities there as it relates to better utilities available for the people there eventually," Mayor Coppinger said.