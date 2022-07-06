The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports a Hamilton County man fell into Chickamauga Lake and was killed by a boat on Wednesday.
It happened just after 1:00pm near the bridge on Highway 60 in Rhea County.
The TWRA says 34-year-old Jordan Matthews was sitting on the railing at the bow of an older pontoon boat when he fell into the water without a lifejacket and was ran over by the vessel.
The TWRA says people at the scene got Matthews out of the water and performed CPR.
Matthews was taken to Rhea Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The TWRA says this is the 17th boating related fatality in Tennessee in 2022.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.