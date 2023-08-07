A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted a man for second degree murder in connection to an overdose death in April of this year.
According to the indictment, 34-year-old Andrew Felton Smith is charged with second degree murder for allegedly distributing fentanyl that led to the death of Angela Clore Whitt in April of 2023.
The grand jury has also charged Smith with one count each of tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.
Smith is being held at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court on August 18.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.