A man was found guilty on Thursday of assault and false imprisonment after an incident in East Ridge in August 2018.
A jury found Sean Fojaco guilty in Hamilton County Criminal Court yesterday of assault at the Super 8 Motel in East Ridge on August 24, 2018.
On that date, Fojaco, who was 41, and a woman were at the motel to study for a nursing licensure exam the following morning.
Assistant District Attorney AnCharlene Davis said the woman's daughter, who was 19 at the time, told her mother that Fojaco sexually assaulted her.
Detective Greg Beck with the East Ridge Police Department arrested Fojaco and charged him with rape and false imprisonment.
General Davis said the jury found Fojaco guilty of the lesser charge of assault, a Class A misdemeanor, and not guilty of false imprisonment.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 17th. Assistant District Attorney Addie Nester served as co-counsel for the prosecution.