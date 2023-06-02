Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) officials say a Hamilton County man has been convicted of aggravated criminal littering for dumping trash along a portion of North Chickamauga Creek.
TWRA spokesperson Mimi Barnes says 23-year-old Jayson Hood confessed to dumping several bags of trash, tires, a muffler, and a portion of a car frame on the Vandergriff tract of North Chickamauga Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) on March 28.
Barnes says a court date for Hood was set for May 25 and he was encouraged to return to the WMA to pick up the trash he dumped but he refused.
Hood was given a fine of $250.00 in restitution for the costs of the trash removal by WMA employees in addition to five days of community service and court costs.