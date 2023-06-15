A Hamilton County man has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of statutory rape by an authority figure.
According to the indictment, 39-year-old Christopher Ray McMahan knew the victim but it's unclear how they knew each other.
The victim was between 13 and 18 years old when the incident happened in February 2022.
The indictment says McMahan bought alcohol for the victim at some point.
McMahon is also charged with allowing underage consumption of alcoholic beverages.
McMahan is being held on a $45,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.
