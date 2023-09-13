It’s a phone call you wouldn’t expect, someone impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Hamilton County Circuit Court Clerk, Larry Henry, says scammers are cloning the telephone numbers of his office and the Sheriff’s Department to take advantage of people.
"You have not reported for jury duty. As a result, we have a warrant for your arrest. If you don't, now we can take payment. You can make a payment and we forego all of this problem. Otherwise, you're going to be arrested," Henry recalls a scam call.
In one call, Henry says the impersonator was able to scam the victim out of $10,000. He says it’s a scare tactic, and he wants to educate people on the court’s process.
"We don't harass people. That's the bottom line,” says Henry. “They do the judicial system a favor by coming in to serve. We want goodpeople in here to serve. That's what makes our system work."
He says if you are selected for jury duty, you will be notified via mail. He says if you miss, they will postpone your time. If you miss jury duty twice, then there will likely beconsequences.
He says they will never call to ask for money.
"That's just not the way the court system works. You will have your day in court and if there is a fine that will be imposed, then that judge will do that,” Henry explains.
Henry says this scam started about a year ago but can’t work when more people are aware of the dangers. He says he receives ten calls a day, from people reporting thescam.
"They keep this practice up, you're going to be caught and the penalty is going to be severe when you are caught. You're preying on the good citizens of Hamilton County,” he says.
Henry says the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scam calls.
If you receive a call and question if it is a scam, Henry says to call his office at 423-209-6726. He asks you also report the call to law enforcement.