Family members of an inmate at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center are upset because they say their loved one is living like an animal while in jail.
A man named Gary Jones is worried about his health because he says for the past 9 months he has been sleeping in a cell covered in feces.
He's currently behind bars at the Hamilton County jail.
His wife Shelly Sibert reached out to Local 3 News as an advocate for her husband.
Jones says he's tried to tell jail officials about the conditions but claims his complaints have fallen on deaf ears.
"So basically they will pacify the situation. They will sit there and be like, 'okay we'll look into it', never look into it and they never come back into your pod," said Jones.
According to the Hamilton County jail's website, Jones is facing drug & theft charges along with possession of a firearm with intent to go armed.
Shelly says that's no reason to treat him like an animal.
Local 3 News reached out to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center for comment but we have not heard back. It's important to note that government agencies are not open on federal holidays, including Labor Day.
